Kejriwal to reveal liquor scam truth on March 28: Delhi CM’s wife

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal will reveal the truth behind the so-called liquor scam tomorrow, his wife Sunita said on Wednesday.

“On March 28 in court, the CM will reveal where the money from the so-called liquor scam has gone,” Sunita Kejriwal said in a video statement.

“Two days ago, Arvind Kejriwal sent a letter to water minister Atishi regarding the water and sewer problems in Delhi. The central government filed a case against Kejriwal for sending notice. Do they want to destroy Delhi?

Do they want the people to keep suffering? Arvind Kejriwal is very pained by this. In the so-called liquor scam, the ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They have not found anything yet,” said Sunita Kejriwal.

“Arvind Kejriwal has said he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof,” she said.