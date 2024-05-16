Kejriwal’s guarantee visible in every house in Delhi: Mahabal Mishra

New Delhi: AAP leader Mahabal Mishra on Wednesday said that while BJP’s guarantee is a “jumla”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s guarantee is “visible” in every house in the national capital.

Mishra, who is the AAP candidate from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat, was speaking during the party’s signature campaign ‘Jail ka Jawab Vote se’.

The programme was organised in Tilak Nagar in the presence of local MLA Jarnail Singh, where hundreds of residents signed a board inscribed with ‘I Support Kejriwal’ to showcase their trust and approval of Kejriwal’s leadership, according to an AAP statement.

Addressing the crowd, Mishra said, “Every voter is considering themselves as Arvind Kejriwal and people are very enthusiastic about removing the dictatorial government at the Centre. While on one hand BJP’s guarantees become ‘jumlas’, Kejriwal’s guarantee is visible in every house.”

AAP’s MLAs, councillors, organization leaders, and workers are all working for the public, he said, adding whether it is an AAP MLA or MP, everyone is a “common person”.

Highlighting the BJP’s unfulfilled promises, Jarnail Singh said, “You have a chance to answer this dictatorship. The BJP had promised to give two crore jobs to the youth every year, but no one got a government job. They had promised to reduce inflation, but did not do it.”

Following the signature campaign, Mishra and Singh engaged with the members of RWAs of Tilak Nagar.

While pledging to address local issues, Mishra also announced that after winning the election, he will hold a meeting with the RWAs in his constituency and present a roadmap to develop the area.