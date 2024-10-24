Zeeshan Siddique attacks Sena (UBT): Staying together was never in their nature

Mumbai: Bandra East MLA Zeeshan Siddique has criticised the decision of the Shiv Sena (UBT) to field a candidate in his constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra polls, saying staying together was never in their nature.

The legislator has been suspended from Congress for crossvoting in the recent legislative council elections.

Even though his father Baba Siddique, who was shot dead in Bandra earlier this month, had crossed over from Congress to the NCP earlier this year, Zeeshan is yet to make his political move clear.

“Heard old friends have announced their candidate from Bandra East. Staying together was never in their nature. Have a relationship with only those who give you respect,” Zeeshan wrote on X. He added that people would now take a decision.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena (UBT) on Wednesday evening released its first list of 65 candidates for the assembly elections, picking Varun Sardesai from Bandra (East).

Elections to the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.