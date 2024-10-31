Crime & Accidents

Tragic Lightning Strike at Firecracker Unit in East Godavari: 2 Dead, 15 Battling for Life

Among those injured are five women, all of whom sustained severe burn injuries and are currently in critical condition.

Suryaraopalem Village, East Godavari: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, lightning struck a firecracker unit in Suryaraopalem village, Undrajavaram mandal, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to 15 others.

Emergency responders have transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving intensive medical care.

Authorities are investigating the incident, and safety measures in local firecracker units are under scrutiny following this tragic event.

