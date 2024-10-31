Tragic Lightning Strike at Firecracker Unit in East Godavari: 2 Dead, 15 Battling for Life

Suryaraopalem Village, East Godavari: In a tragic incident on Wednesday, lightning struck a firecracker unit in Suryaraopalem village, Undrajavaram mandal, resulting in the deaths of two workers and injuries to 15 others.

Among those injured are five women, all of whom sustained severe burn injuries and are currently in critical condition.

Emergency responders have transported the injured to a nearby hospital, where they are receiving intensive medical care.

Two workers were killed, 15 injured, after #Lightning struck a #firecracker unit at Suryaraopalem village in Undrajavaram mandal of #EastGodavari dist on Wednesday.



— Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) October 31, 2024

Authorities are investigating the incident, and safety measures in local firecracker units are under scrutiny following this tragic event.