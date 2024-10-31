Sports

Sania Mirza Shares Heartwarming Birthday Message for Son Izhaan on His 6th Birthday

Izhaan's grandfather, Imran Mirza, also shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, writing, “My favorite boy in the world 'HITS' 6, Alhamdulillah! Happy birthday to Izhaan Mirza Malik, and may Allah always be with you.”

Syed Mubashir31 October 2024 - 20:44
Hyderabad: Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza celebrated her son Izhaan Mirza Malik’s birthday on October 30, 2024. She shared photos from the birthday celebration on Instagram, including videos and well-wishes from friends and family.

In a special post, Sania conveyed her birthday wishes to Izhaan, saying, “My child, I can’t believe you are already 6 years old. You are the reason for my smile. Happy birthday, Ladoo!” She also included a red heart emoji in her message.

The post quickly went viral, garnering over 100,000 likes within five hours and hundreds of comments. Notable figures commenting included Indian cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy, singer Niti Mohan, Sania’s mother Nasima, film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, and Ananya Birla, daughter of industrialist Kumar Mangalam Birla.

