Hyderabad’s Real Estate Market Surges: 5% Share of National Land Deals in 2024

Hyderabad: In a boost for Hyderabad’s real estate market, the city accounted for 5% of the land deals in India from January to September 2024.

The latest report by CBRE South Asia Pvt. Ltd., a leading real estate consultancy firm, reveals a remarkable 65% yearon-year (Y-o-Y) increase in land deal volumes across the country, with six major cities— Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune—dominating the activity.

The surge, which saw total land transactions reach approximately 1,700 acres nationwide, was driven by over 100 land deals during this period, an increase from the 60 deals recorded in the same timeframe last year.

Delhi-NCR led the pack, capturing 32% of the overall share, with Gurgaon alone contributing around 65%. Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Chennai followed with 22%, 12%, and 10%, respectively, while Hyderabad made a notable mark with a 5% share of the total land transactions.

Residential sector dominates Hyderabad’s land deals. The report highlights those residential assets dominated the land deal activity, accounting for 61% of the volume. This represents a 50% increase in residential land deals compared to the same period in 2023, reinforcing the growing demand for housing.

Hyderabad’s inclusion in the top cities involved in these transactions showcases its evolving role as a significant player in India’s real estate landscape, especially as it continues to attract both domestic and international investors.

Growth in emerging real estate sectors beyond residential properties, other asset classes also saw growth, with the Industrial and Logistics (I&L) sector making up 13% of the total land deals. Additionally, data centres have emerged as a critical segment, accounting for 6% of the land transactions.

Office space and retail followed, reflecting investors’ increasing interest in diverse property types. Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE India, South-East Asia, Middle East, and Africa, noted, “The surge in land deals, especially in emerging sectors like data centres, highlights the strength and diversity of the Indian real estate market.

Hyderabad, along with other metros, is demonstrating that it can meet the growing demand across these key asset classes.” With Hyderabad’s strategic investments and urban development plans, the city is positioned for continued growth, further strengthening its role as a leading destination for real estate investments in India.