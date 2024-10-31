Telangana

Government Increases Diet and Cosmetic Charges for Students in Hostels and Gurukuls

Mohammed Yousuf31 October 2024 - 20:52
Government Increases Diet and Cosmetic Charges for Students in Hostels and Gurukuls
Government Increases Diet and Cosmetic Charges for Students in Hostels and Gurukuls

The public government has issued orders to raise diet and cosmetic charges for students in various hostels, gurukuls, and educational institutions across different departments.

Diet Charges:

For Girls and Boys:

  • Classes 3 to 7: Charges increased from ₹950 to ₹1,330.
  • Classes 8 to 10: Charges increased from ₹1,100 to ₹1,540.
  • Intermediate to PG: Charges increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100.

Cosmetic Charges:

For Girls:

  • Classes 3 to 7: Charges increased from ₹55 to ₹175.
  • Classes 8 to 10: Charges increased from ₹75 to ₹275.

For Boys:

  • Classes 3 to 7: Charges increased from ₹62 to ₹150.
  • Classes 8 to 10: Charges increased from ₹62 to ₹200.

These adjustments aim to enhance the quality of services provided to students in educational institutions.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf31 October 2024 - 20:52

Related Articles

Deepavali celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

Deepavali celebrated with traditional fervour in Telangana

31 October 2024 - 19:40
Justice Devaraju Nagarjun Sworn in as Chairperson of Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission

Justice Devaraju Nagarjun Sworn in as Chairperson of Telangana Electricity Regulatory Commission

31 October 2024 - 18:30
Congress Plans Complete Caste Census by December 7, Calls for Accountability on Past Misdeeds

Congress Plans Complete Caste Census by December 7, Calls for Accountability on Past Misdeeds

31 October 2024 - 18:11
Women Safety Wing Handles 1,400 Domestic Violence Cases in October

Women Safety Wing Handles 1,400 Domestic Violence Cases in October

31 October 2024 - 17:55
Back to top button