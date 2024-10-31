Government Increases Diet and Cosmetic Charges for Students in Hostels and Gurukuls

The public government has issued orders to raise diet and cosmetic charges for students in various hostels, gurukuls, and educational institutions across different departments.

Diet Charges:

For Girls and Boys:

Classes 3 to 7: Charges increased from ₹950 to ₹1,330.

Charges increased from ₹950 to ₹1,330. Classes 8 to 10: Charges increased from ₹1,100 to ₹1,540.

Charges increased from ₹1,100 to ₹1,540. Intermediate to PG: Charges increased from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100.

Cosmetic Charges:

For Girls:

Classes 3 to 7: Charges increased from ₹55 to ₹175.

Charges increased from ₹55 to ₹175. Classes 8 to 10: Charges increased from ₹75 to ₹275.

For Boys:

Classes 3 to 7: Charges increased from ₹62 to ₹150.

Charges increased from ₹62 to ₹150. Classes 8 to 10: Charges increased from ₹62 to ₹200.

These adjustments aim to enhance the quality of services provided to students in educational institutions.