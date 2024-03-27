Khaidi No. 666, Kavitha’s First Day in Tihar Jail: A Dull Experience

Delhi/Hyderabad: BRS MLC Kavitha’s anticipation of emerging from her legal ordeal unscathed has been met with disappointment as she finds herself confined to Tihar Jail. Despite hopes of securing bail, Kavitha now finds herself bearing the designation of Prisoner Number 666 (Khaidi No. 666), a development that has dampened her spirits.

Following her remand to Tihar Jail by the trial court yesterday, Kavitha is set to remain incarcerated until April 9. However, reports from jail officials indicate that her first day behind bars was marked by despondency. Although provisions were made for her comfort, including food and blankets from home, Kavitha admitted to neglecting her meals and experiencing restless sleep.

While Kavitha was provided amenities such as books and pens, she appeared unable to engage with them fully, instead appearing lost in thought. This morning, her demeanor remained subdued, with reports suggesting she struggled to consume breakfast. It appears that Kavitha’s initial experience in Tihar Jail has left her with a heavy heart.

Despite being afforded special privileges within the confines of Tihar Jail, including access to personal medication, reading material, and even permission to wear gold ornaments, Kavitha finds herself grappling with the reality of her situation.

Kavitha’s remand by the Rouse Avenue Court until April 9, along with the adjournment of her interim bail case to April 1, has added to her woes. Her plea for interim bail, citing her son’s examinations, remains unresolved as she navigates this challenging chapter.

As Kavitha continues her stint in Tihar Jail, her supporters and well-wishers await developments in her legal battle, hoping for a resolution that will bring her relief and respite from her current predicament.