Kharge criticises Centre over Pahalgam attack, seeks accountability

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the Rajya Sabha with a fierce and emotionally charged critique of the government’s handling of Operation Sindoor and the subsequent terror attack in Pahalgam.

He demanded that the Home Minister Amit Shah must take responsibility for the “security lapses” if it was there.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s statement on Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, Kharge attacked the government and said that was precisely why accountability for operational lapses must rest with the Home Minister, Amit Shah. Yet, instead of accepting responsibility, the ruling party continued to deflect blame, obsessing over Congress’s past.

He asked, “How long can you live off the legacy of blaming your predecessors?”

He began by acknowledging the bravery of those who lost their lives in the attack, stating that if the Lieutenant Governor had admitted to a security lapse, then responsibility must be fixed.

He challenged the government’s partial disclosures, asking for details beyond the killing of three terrorists: “You say three were killed – tell us how many remain and when action will be taken against them.”

Kharge pointed to a rising concern both outside and inside Parliament about the lack of action against individuals who make derogatory and inflammatory statements.

“People often ask why such issues aren’t confronted publicly, yet the moment they reach Parliament, the expectation shifts to us raising them within the House. The truth is, when these offences are committed by members of one’s own party, it is the party’s responsibility to take corrective action,” he said.

Citing an example, he said, a minister from Madhya Pradesh had made a deeply offensive remark against a military officer, claiming that those beaten in the attack had destroyed the honour of our daughters and that their sisters had been “sent back.”

“If similar language were used by someone from the opposition, they’d be swiftly labelled traitors. So why hasn’t the BJP expelled such members?” he asked in the House, referring to Leader of the House J.P. Nadda.

“Even the Supreme Court has condemned the statement,” he added.

He also cited another example, saying the widow of Major Vinay Narwal, who laid down his life in service to the nation, had faced trolling online. Even the Foreign Secretary had been targeted with personal abuse.

“The question remains – how has the government responded to these disgraceful acts?” he asked.

“No one contests that PM Modi is eloquent when it comes to invoking patriotism. His speeches are often powerful and evocative. But when the very idea of patriotism is undermined by members within his party – when they dishonour the army and mock those who sacrificed everything – his silence is deafening. The Prime Minister must break that silence, and action must follow,” Kharge said.

Turning to the ceasefire that followed the Pahalgam attacks, Kharge questioned the silence of the Prime Minister and the Defence Minister. He referred to statements made by former U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed five jets were shot down and suggested a third-party role in the ceasefire.

Kharge asked who had authorised it and whether foreign pressure – including trade threats or diplomatic intervention – influenced the decision. He demanded an official explanation, stating that the Prime Minister’s lack of response amounted to surrendering India’s narrative to external voices.

In reference to earlier conflicts, he suggested forming a committee modelled on the Kargil Review Committee, which was chaired by K. Subrahmanyam, father of External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Kharge argued that a full, transparent report was needed to identify where strategic and political failures occurred. He voiced dismay that MPs were learning of developments through the media rather than through parliamentary briefings.

While affirming Congress’s support for national unity and the armed forces, he accused the government of politicising military operations and deflecting criticism by targeting opposition voices.

Kharge concluded his remarks with an appeal to stop blaming Congress for strategic missteps and urged the government to face facts, present a full account, and allow meaningful parliamentary debate on issues of national importance. –