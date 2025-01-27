KL Rahul Named in Karnataka’s Squad for Ranji Trophy Match Against Haryana

New Delhi: India batter KL Rahul is set to make his return to the Ranji Trophy after being included in Karnataka’s squad for their league stage match against Haryana. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from January 30 to February 2.

Rahul had missed Karnataka’s previous match against Punjab due to an elbow niggle but is now fit and ready to feature in the side’s crucial encounter against Elite Group C toppers Haryana. This match is vital for Karnataka’s hopes of progressing to the knockouts.

It is understood that Rahul will practice with the Karnataka team on Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of the match. The 32-year-old last played a Ranji Trophy match back in February 2020 against Bengal at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. His most recent domestic red-ball appearance was for India A during the Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru in September 2024.

With Rahul’s inclusion, Karnataka is at full strength for their clash against Haryana, featuring other capped Indian players such as Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, and Prasidh Krishna. Additionally, pacer Vidwath Kaverappa, who has recovered from an injury, is also part of the squad after missing action since the Duleep Trophy.

Virat Kohli Set to Make His First Ranji Trophy Appearance Since 2012

In related news, Virat Kohli is also slated to train with the Delhi team on Tuesday ahead of his first Ranji Trophy appearance since 2012. Kohli had missed Delhi’s previous match, where they lost to Saurashtra by ten wickets in Rajkot, due to a neck niggle. Social media has recently shared visuals of Kohli training with former India and Royal Challengers Bangalore batting coach Sanjay Bangar in Mumbai.

Other India Players Set for Ranji Trophy Action

Several other India players are set to feature in the final league phase of the Ranji Trophy. All-rounder Riyan Parag, who will lead Assam against Saurashtra in Rajkot after recovering from a shoulder injury, and pacer Mohammed Siraj, who will take the field for Hyderabad against Vidarbha in Nagpur, are among those in action.