Bumrah Wins ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year Award

New Delhi: India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has been awarded the ICC Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year for 2024. Bumrah’s remarkable performance saw him claim 71 wickets in 13 matches, bowling 357 overs at an astonishing average of 14.92 throughout the year.

Outstanding Performance in 2024

Bumrah’s 71 wickets in 2024 made him only the fourth Indian bowler to take more than 70 Test wickets in a calendar year, joining the ranks of Ravichandran Ashwin, Anil Kumble, and Kapil Dev. His exceptional numbers earned him the prestigious award, surpassing competition from Sri Lanka’s Kamindu Mendis and England’s Harry Brook and Joe Root.

Bumrah’s brilliant year included standout performances in both home and away conditions, playing a crucial role in keeping India in contention for a spot in the 2025 World Test Championship Final, although the team ultimately fell short.

Key Moments in 2024

Bumrah’s extraordinary year began with India’s memorable Test victory in Cape Town against South Africa, where he took eight wickets. He then followed up with a superb 19-wicket haul in India’s 4-1 series victory over England, with his match haul of nine wickets being a major highlight that helped India level the series in Visakhapatnam.

Bumrah’s most iconic performance of the year came in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Australia. He took 32 wickets in five matches, averaging 13.06 and with a remarkable strike rate of 28.37, earning him the Player of the Series award.

Historic Milestones

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Bumrah reached the 200 Test wickets milestone, becoming the 12th Indian bowler to achieve this feat. His best performance on the tour came in Perth, where he picked up eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings, leading India to a dominant 295-run victory.

At 31, Bumrah also set a unique record as the only bowler in Test history to have a minimum of 200 dismissals while maintaining an average of less than 20, with his impressive average standing at 19.4.