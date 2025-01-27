Bobby Deol’s Look in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Unveiled on His Birthday

Chennai: The makers of the period film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, starring actor Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, unveiled Bollywood star Bobby Deol’s look in the film as part of the actor’s birthday celebrations.

On Monday, the film’s official social media handle shared a special post, writing, “Wishing the incomparable, the man of magnetic screen presence @thedeol a very Happy Birthday! – Team #HariHaraVeeraMallu #HBDBobbyDeol.”

About Hari Hara Veera Mall

Directed by Jyothi Krishna and Krish Jagarlamudi, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a historical adventure film set during the Mughal empire under Aurangzeb. The movie showcases the complex socio-economic landscape of India at a time when foreign powers like the Dutch and Portuguese were exploiting the country’s riches. The film also stars Niddhi Aggarwal as the female lead.

Produced by A. Dayakar Rao under the Mega Surya Production banner, Hari Hara Veera Mallu promises to be an epic tale of adventure, with soulful music that adds depth to the narrative.

The Soul-Stirring Track ‘Maata Vinali’ and Audience Respons

The first single from the film, Maata Vinali in Telugu and Kekkanum Guruve in Tamil, has received an overwhelming response from the audience. The song plays during a crucial moment of the film, set against the scenic backdrop of a forest. It reflects the emotional high point during a night campfire as Pawan Kalyan’s character, along with his companions, embarks on an adventure and faces a formidable challenge.

The song, which beautifully captures the philosophical undertones of the narrative, has amassed over 40 million views. Pawan Kalyan himself lent his voice for the Telugu version, while advanced AI technology was used to replicate his unique vocal tone for other language versions, ensuring an authentic experience for fans worldwide.

Cast and Crew

In addition to Pawan Kalyan, Nidhhi Agerwal, and Bobby Deol, Hari Hara Veera Mallu also features Nassar, Raghu Babu, Subbaraju, Sunil, and others. The film’s cinematography is by Manoj Paramahamsa and Gnanashekar V.S., with production design by Thota Tharani.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu continues to generate excitement ahead of its release, with fans eagerly anticipating the next chapters of this grand adventure.