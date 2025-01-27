Madhuri Dixit Enjoys Family Getaway in the City of Lakes, Udaipur

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, along with her husband Dr. Shriram Nene, recently spent a peaceful family getaway in the picturesque city of lakes, Udaipur.

Dr. Shriram Nene shared a glimpse of their vacation on Instagram through a series of photos, capturing moments of joy and tranquility. He wrote in the caption, “Happy Monday, guys! Hope u enjoyed Republic Day and your weekend. Was in Udaipur for the last weekend. It was a walk through history, old and new. Got to spend time with the prince of Udaipur, see his palace, and talk to so many amazing people. #IncredibleIndia never ceases to enchant us. Jai Hind!”

In the images, Madhuri and Shriram can be seen twinning in white outfits, and the couple happily posed for a lovely selfie together.

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Getting into Character: “Switching Personas is Tricky”

Family Conversations and Heartwarming Memories

In another heartwarming video posted by Dr. Nene on his YouTube channel, his parents fondly recalled memories of their grandsons, Arin and Ryan. Dr. Nene’s mother shared a special memory of Arin’s protectiveness over his younger brother, Ryan.

She reminisced, saying, “He was so protective about his brother Ryan. He would always say, ‘He is my brother, my younger brother.’ No matter where he went, Arin was protecting him.” When asked about their current relationship, she added with a laugh, “I haven’t seen them that close now.”

Madhuri Dixit also joined in the conversation, sharing a touching story about Ryan. She revealed that Ryan had once stood up to a bully who had pushed Arin, showing his own sense of loyalty and protectiveness toward his brother.

Madhuri Dixit’s Latest Film

On the work front, Madhuri Dixit was last seen in the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Kartik Aaryan.