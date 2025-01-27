Rashmika Mandanna Talks About Getting into Character: “Switching Personas is Tricky”

Mumbai: Rashmika Mandanna, who has garnered immense praise for her role in Pushpa 2: The Rule, is all set to take on a new challenge with her portrayal of Maharani Yesubai in the highly anticipated historical drama Chhaava. The actress, who is juggling multiple projects, recently shared insights into her process of adapting to different characters.

Adapting to New Characters: Trusting the Director and Co-Actors

Rashmika spoke about the challenges of switching between different personas, especially when working on multiple films simultaneously. She said, “Switching personas is tricky, especially when I’m doing three to four films at the same time.

I’ve realised that surrendering myself to my directors and co-actors really helps. When you try to do everything yourself, there is always going to be a bit of ‘you’ in the character. But, when you fully trust your director and co-actors, their knowledge and confidence filter through in your performance.”

She further explained, “Of course, there’s always a part of you in the character because it’s your emotions and mind processing everything. But you mask all that with what the director has written and the energy your co-actors bring, and that’s what shapes the character.”

About Chhaava: A Cinematic Adaptation of a Marathi Novel

Chhaava, which is based on the Marathi novel Chhava by Shivaji Sawant, explores the political turmoil following the demise of Shivaji Maharaj, focusing on Shivaji Sambhaji’s efforts to take over the empire.

The film features Vicky Kaushal as Shivaji Sambhaji and Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, alongside Akshaye Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Ashutosh Rana as Sarsenapati Hambirao Mohite, Divya Dutta as Soyarabai, and Diana Penty as Zinat-un-Nissa Begum, Aurangzeb’s daughter.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025.

Rashmika’s Exciting Lineup of Upcoming Films

In addition to Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna has an exciting year ahead, with several major releases. She will be seen in Kubera alongside Dhanush, Sikandar with Salman Khan, Rainbow starring Dev Mohan, Thama opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor, Pushpa 3 co-starring Allu Arjun, and The Girlfriend.

Rashmika’s diverse roles in these upcoming films are sure to showcase her versatility as an actress across different genres and styles.