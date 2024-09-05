KNPW College Alumni Meet 2024: Faculty and Alumni Honor Syed Wahaj Uddin Ahmed for Exemplary Service

Hyderabad: The prestigious KNPW College recently hosted its Alumni Meet 2024, during which faculty and former students came together to honor Sri Syed Wahaj Uddin Ahmed, the college’s long-serving caretaker, for his exceptional contributions to the institution.

The event, which took place at the college campus, was attended by alumni, staff, and students who gathered to celebrate the achievements and milestones of the college.

The Alumni Meet was led by C.CH. Narmada, a member of the 1994 batch and the current Chairman of the Alumni Meet 2024 for the Civil Engineering Department. She was joined by D. Vihayasree, also from the Civil Engineering Department, who served as the Treasurer of the event. Together, they recognized Syed Wahaj Uddin Ahmed’s dedication and tireless efforts in maintaining the college’s infrastructure and supporting its community over the years.

During the ceremony, Wahajuddin Ahmed was felicitated by both faculty and former students, who expressed their deep appreciation for his excellent services. The event highlighted not only the strong bond between the college’s alumni and staff but also the contributions of individuals who work behind the scenes to ensure the smooth functioning of the institution.

In addition to the heartfelt tributes to Syed Wahajuddin Ahmed, the alumni meet served as an opportunity for past students to reconnect with their peers, exchange experiences, and reflect on their time at KNPW College. The gathering celebrated the college’s legacy of academic excellence and community service, with attendees sharing their success stories and memories of their formative years at the institution.

The event concluded with a group photograph, capturing the joyful reunion of alumni and faculty, with Syed Wahajuddin Ahmed and other notable attendees prominently featured.