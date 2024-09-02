Kolkata’s ‘Patai Paratha’ Goes Viral: The Unique Technique Leaves Viewers Stunned

Kolkata: A video showcasing Kolkata’s famous ‘Patai Paratha’ has taken social media by storm, leaving viewers both amused and bewildered by the unusual method of preparation.

The viral clip, which has garnered millions of views, highlights a street vendor’s distinctive way of making the paratha, reminiscent of the ‘dhobi pachhad’ technique.

The video, captured on the bustling streets of Kolkata, shows the vendor repeatedly beating a thick, triangle-shaped paratha with his hands. This vigorous action causes the paratha to expand and become shiny, much to the surprise of onlookers.

An Instagram channel, RU Foodie, shared the video with the caption, “Kolkata’s famous patai paratha.” The post has since attracted over 10 million views, with more than 85,000 likes and 100,000 shares. Social media users have flooded the comments section with witty remarks. One user humorously commented, “Kolkata isn’t safe for anything,” while another quipped, “I apologize with folded hands to all parathas.”

The viral video has sparked curiosity and debate, with many intrigued by this unconventional culinary approach.