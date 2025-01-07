Kriti Sanon Still Nostalgic About December 2024: Shares Throwback Pics

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who recently starred in the streaming movie ‘Do Patti’, appears to be reminiscing about December 2024. The actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, sharing throwback pictures from last year where she was seen enjoying special moments.

Kriti Sanon’s Instagram Post: Stuck in 2024?

In her latest social media update, Kriti shared a series of pictures with the caption:

“Still lingering somewhere in December 2024.”

Her post quickly gained attention from fans and celebrities, sparking curiosity about her fond memories from last year.

Kriti Sanon, Kabir Bahia, and MS Dhoni’s Musical Evening

Earlier, Kriti was spotted at a musical night alongside her rumored boyfriend Kabir Bahia and former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni. The trio enjoyed a live performance of the Mohammed Rafi classic ‘Kya Hua Tera Vaada’.

The rumored couple was also seen celebrating Christmas together. Kabir Bahia shared a picture from the celebrations, featuring MS Dhoni, his wife Sakshi, and their daughter.

Who is Kabir Bahia? Kriti Sanon’s Rumored Boyfriend

Kabir Bahia is the son of Kuljinder Bahia, owner of a leading UK-based travel agency. He serves as the Managing Director at Worldwide Aviation and Tourism.

Kabir completed his education at Regent’s University London, specializing in Business, Management, and Marketing. He shares a close bond with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni and is frequently spotted partying with Bollywood and sports celebrities, including Hardik Pandya.

Kriti Sanon and Kabir Bahia Spotted Together

Recently, Kriti and Kabir were seen together at the Mumbai airport, further fueling dating rumors. However, the two refrained from posing together for the paparazzi.

Also Read: Salman Khan Increases Security Measures After Birthday Celebrations

Paparazzi photos showed Kabir arriving at the airport , followed by Kriti.

, followed by Kriti. The actress posed solo for the cameras, avoiding joint pictures.

for the cameras, avoiding joint pictures. Interestingly, the duo twinned in black outfits as they jetted off to an undisclosed destination.

Kriti Sanon Expands Real Estate Portfolio in Alibaug

Apart from her Bollywood success, Kriti Sanon has been actively investing in real estate. Last year, she purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a premium location in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The land is located just 20 minutes from Mandwa Jetty and is part of Sol De Alibaug, India’s first signature land development project known for its luxurious amenities and lush green surroundings.

From nostalgic Instagram posts to rumored romance with Kabir Bahia and real estate investments, Kriti Sanon continues to stay in the spotlight. As she cherishes memories from December 2024, fans eagerly await her upcoming projects and public appearances.