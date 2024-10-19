KTR Criticizes Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, Accuses Them of Staging Drama

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) lashed out at both Revanth Reddy and Bandi Sanjay, accusing them of engaging in a political drama. He criticized the state’s decision to provide security for Bandi Sanjay’s rally, questioning the value of discussions with the BJP leader.

KTR further remarked, “Inviting Bandi Sanjay for talks is pointless. What has he studied? The only thing he seems to know is how to leak exam papers.” He expressed his disappointment with the government’s handling of the Group 1 exam candidates, stating that the government is treating the candidates like cattle by not involving them in discussions.

KTR urged the government to wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict regarding the ongoing controversy and not make any hasty decisions, showing his disapproval of the way the situation has been managed.