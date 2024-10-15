KTR lashes out at govt for destroying education sector

Hyderabad: BRS party working president K T Rama Rao today lashed out at the Congress government for completely destroying the education sector in the State. He demanded that the pending fee reimbursement dues and scholarships be paid immediately. He also said the rent for gurukul buildings was not paid.

KTR criticized the Congress government for not being able to even feed the students. “Students and college managements have been forced to stage dharnas on the roads, leaving aside their studies.

The students across the State have suffered severely due to the indefinite closure of degree and PG private colleges,” he said. He lamented that poor students were being kept away from studies without paying fee reimbursement and scholarships.

KTR wondered whether the Congress government, which spends ₹.1,50,000 crore, not have the money to pay rent, fee reimbursement and scholarships? “The State does not have an education minister, and the Chief Minister does not have patience to know the problems in the education sector.

Steps should have been taken to ensure that students do not suffer in the State. The Chief Minister is busy sending the bags to Delhi for how long.

“The Revanth Reddy government is playing with the lives of lakhs of students. The focus is on sending money bags to Delhi. Not in doing good to the students? Reimbursement dues and scholarships should be paid immediately,” KTR said and warned that the BRS will not tolerate injustice to the students. (NSS)