KTR slams Revanth Reddy-Adani nexus, vows to fight for interests of Telangana

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) accused Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and the Congress government of conspiring to benefit Adani at the expense of Telangana’s resources.

Talking to the media at Telangana Bhavan here on Monday, KTR alleged that the Congress Party’s actions in Telangana contradict its stance against Adani at the national level.

KTR criticised the government for preventing BRS MLAs and MLCs from entering the Legislative Assembly on the first day of the session, labeling the act as unconstitutional and unethical.

He questioned how Congress can have one set of principles in Parliament and another in the state legislature, highlighting the alleged double standards in its protests against Adani.

He accused Revanth Reddy of facilitating undue benefits to Adani, including plans to allocate thousands of acres of Telangana land, particularly in Ramannapet, under the guise of development.

KTR alleged that the Congress leadership is silent on these deals due to financial kickbacks sent to Delhi by Revanth Reddy.

KTR vowed to expose the alleged nexus between Revanth Reddy and Adani, asserting that BRS will continue to fight for Telangana’s small farmers and poor communities.

He also condemned the detention of BRS leaders and activists opposing the government’s policies and warned of intensified protests against what he called Congress’s “tyranny” and “attacks on Telangana’s existence.”

The BRS leader also raised concerns about the government’s alleged attempts to suppress dissent, stating that the arrest of MLAs without the Speaker’s orders is a violation of constitutional norms.

KTR led a protest with placards at Telangana Bhavan, asserting the party’s commitment to protecting Telangana’s resources and interests.

He demanded that the Congress clarify its stance on Adani-related business deals and warned that the people of Telangana are seeing through the “dramas” of the Congress government.