Light to moderate rain likely in Telangana in next 48 hours: Met

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

Hyderabad: Light to moderate rain or thundershowers is likely to occur at isolated places in Telangana during the next 48 hours, the Meteorological Centre said on Monday.

In a daily weather report here, it said that mist or hazy conditions is likely to prevail during morning hours at isolated places in a few districts of Telangana during the next seven days.

Minimum temperatures are likely to be above normal by 3.1 to 5 degrees celsius during the same period.

Dry weather is likely to prevail in the state from December 11 to 15, the report added.

