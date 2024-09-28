Jammu & Kashmir

Kulgam Encounter: 2 Militants Killed, Operation Ongoing

Two unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Adigam-Dewser area of Kulgam, South Kashmir.

Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 16:41
194 1 minute read
Kulgam Encounter: 2 Militants Killed, Operation Ongoing
Kulgam Encounter: 2 Militants Killed, Operation Ongoing

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Adigam-Dewser area of Kulgam, South Kashmir.

In the initial exchange of fire, a police officer and four Army personnel from the 9RR unit were injured and were shifted to the Badami Bagh military hospital for treatment.

According to reports, early Saturday morning, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Adigam-Dewser after receiving credible information about militant presence. As the forces approached the suspected location, militants opened fire, leading to a fierce gunfight.

Defense sources confirmed that after a five-hour standoff, two militants were neutralized. Their identities and organizational affiliations are currently being investigated, and the search operation in the area is still ongoing.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf28 September 2024 - 16:41
194 1 minute read

Related Articles

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K's Kulgam

Terrorists exchange fire with security forces in J-K’s Kulgam

28 September 2024 - 13:49
J-K polls: Nearly 40% migrant Kashmiri Pandits turn out to vote in Jammu

J-K polls: Nearly 40% migrant Kashmiri Pandits turn out to vote in Jammu

26 September 2024 - 10:23
Over 24% voting till 11 AM in J-K

Over 24% voting till 11 AM in J-K

25 September 2024 - 12:36
Polling begins for second phase of J&K assembly elections

Polling begins for second phase of J&K assembly elections

25 September 2024 - 10:00
Back to top button