Kulgam Encounter: 2 Militants Killed, Operation Ongoing

Srinagar: Two unidentified militants were killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Adigam-Dewser area of Kulgam, South Kashmir.

In the initial exchange of fire, a police officer and four Army personnel from the 9RR unit were injured and were shifted to the Badami Bagh military hospital for treatment.

According to reports, early Saturday morning, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Adigam-Dewser after receiving credible information about militant presence. As the forces approached the suspected location, militants opened fire, leading to a fierce gunfight.

Defense sources confirmed that after a five-hour standoff, two militants were neutralized. Their identities and organizational affiliations are currently being investigated, and the search operation in the area is still ongoing.