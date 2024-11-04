Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to Visit Hyderabad: Key Meetings Target Caste Census Initiatives

Hyderabad: Congress party leaders in Hyderabad have ramped up preparations for the upcoming visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with a crucial meeting held today at Gandhi Bhavan. The meeting, scheduled at 4 PM, was chaired by Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President Mahesh Kumar Goud and Minister of Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar.

Party members, leaders, and activists gathered to discuss and finalize plans for Gandhi’s visit, covering logistics, event management, and public engagement strategies.

The meeting focused on the itinerary and events planned during Gandhi’s visit, with leaders expressing confidence that he would effectively outline the party’s future goals.

A particular highlight of the visit will be a consultation conference on the demand for a caste-based census, which is set to take place two days from now in Hyderabad. This session aims to bring together political leaders, social scientists, and community representatives to discuss the significance and structure of a caste census.

The conference is timely, aligning with the calls for more comprehensive social data to support equitable policymaking and representation.

As part of the preparations, Congress leaders reviewed security measures, logistics, and strategies for public engagement, with the aim of underscoring the party’s focus on social justice issues.

The Congress leadership is optimistic that Rahul Gandhi’s presence will highlight the party’s commitment to addressing critical social concerns and set the stage for meaningful dialogue on the caste census.

Further announcements regarding the specifics of Gandhi’s itinerary and planned activities are expected soon.