Legend 90 League to Kick Off from February 6 in Raipur

Raipur: The much-anticipated Legend 90 League, featuring cricketing legends such as former Indian cricketers Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, and former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor, will take place from February 6 to 18 in Raipur.

Star-Studded Lineup and Teams

The league will also feature former Australian captain Aaron Finch, Sri Lankan opener Tillakaratne Dilshan, and Martin Guptill, adding to the star power of the tournament. The teams participating in the League include Chhattisgarh Warriors, Haryana Gladiators, Dubai Giants, Gujarat Samp Army, Delhi Royals, Big Boys, Royal Kings Punjab, and Rajasthan Kings. The league will be played in a dynamic 90-ball-per-side format, which promises to revolutionize the cricketing scene.

Excitement Surrounding the League

Shivain Sharma, Director of the Legend 90 League, expressed his excitement about the event: “We are thrilled to bring the Legend 90 League, showcasing some of the greatest cricketing legends in an exciting new format. With global icons participating and the innovative 90-ball format, we are confident this league will set a new benchmark in the world of cricket.”

Team Highlights and Key Players

The Chhattisgarh Warriors will feature marquee players like Martin Guptill, Suresh Raina, and Ambati Rayudu. Delhi Royals will have Shikhar Dhawan and Ross Taylor, while Haryana Gladiators will be led by Harbhajan Singh. The Rajasthan Kings will have the legendary Dwayne Bravo, and former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play for Dubai Giants.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Excitement

Shikhar Dhawan, who will represent Delhi Royals in the Legend 90 League, shared his excitement: “I’m super excited to share some big news with you all. This season of the Legend 90 League, I’ll be playing for the Delhi Royals. I’m all set to bring my legendary form to the field and make every moment count. Thank you to my fans for the continued support.”

Moeen Ali and Other Key Players

In addition to these cricketing icons, the league will also feature Moeen Ali, ensuring a thrilling display of cricketing excellence. With its dynamic format and the participation of legendary players, the Legend 90 League is set to deliver an unforgettable sporting spectacle.