Can Linking Krishna and Godavari Solve Water Issues in Telugu States? Here’s What AP CM Naidu Says

Guntur: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday strongly pitched for unity between the two Telugu states, saying there should be no enmity between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Addressing the Telugu Mahasabha in Guntur district, the Chief Minister said the Telugu people must stay united if they want to make the Telugu nation number one in the world.

He stressed that Telugu people may live in two states, but their mother tongue and identity are one, and unity can help solve many long-pending issues, especially related to water and development.

“Telugu People Must Stand United”

Chandrababu Naidu said unity among Telugu people is not about politics but about collective progress.

“If the Telugu nation wants to be number one, we must be united,” he said, adding that cooperation between the two states would help address major challenges.

He recalled that several irrigation initiatives were planned to ensure better use of water resources for both states.

Irrigation Projects and Use of Sagar Waters

The Chief Minister said projects such as SLBC and SRBC were taken up to effectively utilise Sagar waters. He also highlighted the completion of major projects like:

Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation Project

AMMAR Lift Irrigation Project

Nettempadu Project

He said water conservation was carried out under the Krishna Delta Modernisation, ensuring water allocation to Telangana as well.

Godavari and Krishna River Water Management

Chandrababu Naidu pointed out that large quantities of water from the Krishna and Godavari rivers are going waste every year by flowing into the sea. He said there is abundant Godavari water, and clarified that he never opposed Telangana’s use of Godavari waters after bifurcation.

He also stated that he did not object to the construction of the Kaleshwaram project, emphasising that cooperation, not conflict, is the solution.

River Linking and Future Vision

The Chief Minister proposed linking the Krishna and Godavari rivers and suggested that all rivers in Andhra Pradesh should be interconnected. He also supported linking the Godavari and Penna rivers to address long-term water scarcity.

He recalled that the Pattiseema project helped supply water to the Krishna delta and said special central funds were provided for Polavaram, backed by a special law after bifurcation.

Call for Cooperation on Water Issues

Reiterating his stand, Chandrababu Naidu said there should be no rivalry between Telugu states and urged Telugu people to come together on water sharing, irrigation, and development issues.

He concluded by saying that unity among Telugu people is essential not only for regional growth but also to permanently resolve water problems across the country.

