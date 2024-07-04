LK Advani Admitted to Apollo Hospital Following Health Deterioration

New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani was admitted to Apollo Hospital late Wednesday night (July 3) after his health deteriorated once again.

According to news agency ANI, Dr. Vineet Puri is overseeing Advani’s treatment at Apollo Hospital, and the condition of the veteran politician is currently stable.

A statement from LK Advani’s office clarified that he was admitted for a routine checkup. This follows a previous hospital visit on June 27, when Advani was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, due to similar health concerns. At that time, his family cited age-related health problems as the reason for his hospitalization. He was discharged the next day.

Advani, 96, who served as the Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been experiencing recurrent health issues, necessitating frequent medical attention. The BJP leader’s condition is being closely monitored, and updates will be provided as needed.