Local Residents Struggle to Transport Goods Amidst Poor Roads and Floods

Heavy Rains and Flooding in the City Due to Cyclone Fungal’s Impact

Local residents are facing severe difficulties as they struggle to transport their goods due to the combination of poor road conditions and widespread flooding. The city has been experiencing heavy rains and floods as a result of Cyclone Fungal’s impact, leaving streets submerged in water.

Residents were seen wading through the flooded streets, carrying their livestock and goods with great difficulty. The persistent rainfall has caused significant disruption, making it nearly impossible for many to move around freely or carry out their daily activities.

With road conditions worsening and floodwaters continuing to rise, locals are appealing for immediate assistance from the authorities to mitigate the impact of the floods and restore normalcy.