Cyberabad Police Seize 172 Vehicles and Arrest 172 for Drunk Driving in Hyderabad

In a continued crackdown on drunk driving, Cyberabad traffic police arrested 172 individuals on Saturday, November 30. The offenders were caught driving under the influence, with 123 two-wheelers, 11 three-wheelers, 37 four-wheelers, and one truck seized during the operation.

Among those arrested, 18 individuals were found to have dangerously high blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml. These offenders will be presented before the court.

Drunk driving remains a serious offense under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, with penalties including fines up to Rs. 10,000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months. Repeat offenders may face the suspension of their driving licenses for a minimum of three months or even a permanent ban.

Earlier, on November 23, Cyberabad police apprehended 193 offenders, seizing 160 two-wheelers, 6 three-wheelers, and 27 four-wheelers. Among these, 19 individuals were found with BAC levels ranging from 200 mg/100 ml to 550 mg/100 ml.

The Cyberabad traffic police have once again highlighted the dangers of drunk driving, emphasizing that alcohol impairs vision, reduces caution, and promotes risky behavior, all of which can lead to accidents, often with fatal consequences.

Over 13,900 Drunk Drivers Booked in 89 Days

Between August 24 and November 21, Hyderabad police booked a total of 13,933 motorists for drunk driving. Offenders faced fines, imprisonment, and suspension of licenses. During this period, 824 drivers were sentenced to jail, ranging from one to 10 days, while 227 were assigned two days of social service. Additionally, 99 driving licenses were suspended for periods ranging from two to six months based on court orders.

A hefty fine of Rs. 2,87,20,600 was imposed on all violators during this time. The traffic authorities are continuing their efforts to curb drunk driving and ensure the safety of commuters.