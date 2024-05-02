Jammu & Kashmir

LS polls: Omar Abdullah files nomination for Baramulla seat

Srinagar: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah filed his nomination papers for the Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmi on Thursday.

Accompanied by NC’s treasurer Shammi Oberoi and senior vice president of Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee G N Monga, Abdullah filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, who is the returning officer of the constituency.

The NC leader is pitted against People’s Conference president and separatist- turned -mainstream-politician Sajad Lone.

PDP has fielded former Rajya Sabha MP Mir Fayaz from the seat.

The last date for filing nominations from the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.

