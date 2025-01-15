Maha Kumbh Mela Journey Turns Fatal: Telangana Man Dies in Bus Fire

A tragic bus fire in Mathura during the Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrimage claimed the life of a Telangana man, while 49 other pilgrims narrowly escaped death.

Mathura: A tragic incident unfolded on Tuesday in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a 70-year-old farmer from Nirmal was burnt alive after a bus caught fire. The bus was carrying 49 pilgrims who were returning from the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, and fortunately, all but one managed to escape the blaze.

Farmer’s Death in Fire Tragedy

The victim, identified as Sheelam Drupathi, a farmer from Palsi village in Kubheer mandal, was reportedly killed when he was engulfed in flames after the bus caught fire. Authorities suspect that the fire may have been caused by Drupathi’s smoking. Sub-Inspector P Ravinder from Kubheer stated that Drupathi tragically did not survive the fire.

49 Pilgrims Have Narrow Escape

The 49 other passengers on the bus, however, had a narrow escape. They had stepped out of the bus to visit a nearby temple moments before the fire broke out. Although the bus was completely destroyed, along with the belongings of the pilgrims, no other fatalities were reported.

Mishap During Pilgrimage Trip

The group of pilgrims, hailing from various villages in the Mudhole Assembly constituency, had left for Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela, with some also planning to visit Varanasi and other religious sites in Uttar Pradesh. The pilgrims had been traveling in five buses, and some had already returned to Bhainsa, while others continued their journey.

After the tragic incident, the remaining pilgrims, now shaken by the fire, canceled their plans and opted to return to Bhainsa by train. They are expected to reach their home district in the coming days.

Support from Local MLA

Mudhole MLA Rama Rao Patel has extended his support to the affected villagers. He coordinated with officials in Mathura to ensure the pilgrims’ safe return, providing food, shelter, and transportation assistance.

A Life Cut Short

Drupathi leaves behind a wife, son, and daughter, and his untimely death has left the family and community in mourning. As investigations continue into the cause of the fire, locals are paying tribute to the 70-year-old farmer who tragically lost his life during what was meant to be a spiritual journey.

This heartbreaking incident has highlighted the unforeseen dangers that can accompany travel, but also the community spirit as locals and officials rallied together to assist the pilgrims in their time of need.