Maha Ministers Slam Kunal Kamra’s ‘Hum Honge Kangaal’ Video, Warn of Legal Action

Maharashtra Minister Condemns Kunal Kamra’s Latest Controversial Video

New Delhi: Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam has strongly condemned comedian Kunal Kamra’s recent video, following the backlash from his previous “gaddar” video. In his latest video titled “Hum Honge Kangaal,” Kamra interspersed the footage of the recent destruction of a studio by Shiv Sena workers, which further sparked political controversy.

Legal Action Warning Over Disrespectful Content

Minister Kadam voiced his strong disapproval, stating that making fun of Hindu deities, disrespecting the Supreme Court, and mocking state leaders during comedy shows is unacceptable in Maharashtra. He warned that such actions would not be tolerated, and strict legal action would be taken.

“It is not acceptable to repeatedly insult Hindu deities in your comedy shows, disrespect the Honorable Supreme Court, or insult state leaders. If Kamra calls this comedy, it will not be tolerated in Maharashtra,” Kadam emphasized.

Repercussions of Kamra’s Actions

Kadam also made it clear that if Kamra continues to target individuals or mock the government or administration in future performances, legal actions would follow. “He is not above the law, not above the Supreme Court, and not above the government. Therefore, actions will be taken according to the law,” he stated.

Shiv Sena Leader Joins Criticism

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande also reacted strongly to Kamra’s statements, accusing the comedian of displaying a “perverted mentality” and emphasizing that they would pursue legal action. “We will handle this matter legally, through the police, and in every possible way. We will give a strong response to his actions,” Kayande said.

Mumbai Police Summons Kunal Kamra

Following the controversy, the Mumbai Police issued a summons for Kamra to record his statement regarding the case filed against him. A team from Khar police station attempted to deliver the summons to Kamra’s residence in Mumbai but found that he was currently out of town. Consequently, the police sent the summons via WhatsApp to his parents’ residence.

Kamra’s video, which contains critical comments about Maharashtra’s political leadership, has sparked widespread outrage. Both political leaders and law enforcement agencies are preparing to take the necessary legal steps in response to his actions.