Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Pushes for AI in Road Safety Measures

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has urged the state transport department to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) to bolster road safety and reduce accidents.

During a recent meeting, the CM also called for policies to scrap vehicles older than 15 years and outlined plans for sustainable transportation in the state.

Maharashtra’s Strategic Push for AI Integration in Transport

In a meeting held at the Sahyadri guest house, Fadnavis reviewed the next 100-day action plans for the transport, ports, and state airport authority departments. A key agenda item was leveraging AI technology to enhance road safety and sustainability.

To this end, the Maharashtra government has signed an agreement with Google, which will serve as a technological partner in implementing AI-driven measures. These initiatives aim to tackle the persistent challenge of road accidents, improve traffic management, and streamline transportation systems.

Vehicle Scrapping Policy to Boost Sustainability

The Chief Minister highlighted the urgency of scrapping vehicles older than 15 years, including both private and public transport. This policy aims to:

Reduce vehicular emissions and enhance air quality.

Improve road safety by phasing out outdated vehicles prone to breakdowns and accidents.

Promote the use of modern, fuel-efficient alternatives.

Over 13,000 obsolete government vehicles are set to be scrapped under this initiative. Additionally, state transport corporation buses older than 15 years will either be replaced or retrofitted with LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas) or CNG (Compressed Natural Gas) kits to improve their performance and environmental impact.

Electric Vehicle Policy: A Vision for the Future

As part of the broader sustainability agenda, Fadnavis outlined plans to roll out Maharashtra’s electric vehicle (EV) policy within the next three years. This policy aims to:

Accelerate EV adoption across the state.

Encourage the establishment of EV charging infrastructure.

Provide incentives for consumers and manufacturers to adopt cleaner transportation solutions.

Urban Mobility Enhancements: Bike Taxis and Maxi Cabs

To improve urban mobility, the CM directed the transport department to introduce bike taxis and maxi cab services. These initiatives aim to:

Offer affordable and efficient last-mile connectivity options.

Reduce traffic congestion in urban areas.

Create additional livelihood opportunities for local drivers.

Ensuring Safety in Ghat Regions

The safety of passengers traveling through accident-prone ghat regions was another focal point of the meeting. Fadnavis instructed officials to formulate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to ensure the safety of buses traversing these areas. This includes:

Regular maintenance and inspection of buses.

Training programs for drivers on safe driving practices in challenging terrains.

Deployment of advanced safety features in buses.

Roadmap for a Safer, Sustainable Maharashtra

The initiatives outlined by CM Fadnavis represent a comprehensive approach to transforming Maharashtra’s transport sector. By integrating AI, scrapping outdated vehicles, promoting EVs, and introducing innovative urban mobility solutions, the state aims to enhance road safety, reduce environmental impact, and create a more efficient transportation network.

The CM’s vision underscores the importance of proactive governance and technological innovation in addressing modern transportation challenges. With these measures, Maharashtra is poised to set an example for other states in building a safer and more sustainable future for its citizens.