Maharashtra CM Orders CID to Seize Properties of Accused in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case

Mumbai: In a significant move following widespread protests and political pressure, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the Crime Investigation Department (CID) to seize the properties of those accused in the brutal murder of Massajog Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh.

The crime has sparked outrage across Maharashtra, particularly in Beed, where the incident occurred, and demands for justice have intensified in recent weeks.

Political and Public Outcry Following Sarpanch’s Murder

Santosh Deshmukh, the Sarpanch of Massajog in Beed district, was brutally murdered in broad daylight, a shocking crime that has sent shockwaves through the local community. Despite significant efforts from law enforcement, as of the end of December, three of the main accused in the murder are still at large. The public’s frustration is mounting, especially as 19 days have passed since the murder without the apprehension of all the suspects.

In response to the growing unrest, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took swift action by ordering the CID to confiscate the assets of the accused. This move is part of an effort to send a strong message that the government will not tolerate such heinous crimes. The CM has specifically directed the CID to focus on those involved in the crime, and has emphasized the urgency of the investigation, given the political and social tension it has created in Beed.

Fadnavis Orders Seizure of Accused’s Properties and License Cancellations

Late on the night of Saturday, December 28, CM Fadnavis instructed the CID to immediately initiate the process of property seizure from the accused individuals. This directive is part of a broader crackdown on those who use their influence and illegal power to intimidate and commit crimes without fear of repercussions. The police are also required to review and cancel the revolver licenses issued to individuals whose photos, showing them posing with weapons, recently went viral on social media.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has specifically directed CID’s Additional Director General Prashant Burde to ensure that these orders are implemented promptly, with full cooperation from law enforcement agencies. This is part of a broader strategy to disarm potential threats and reduce the power of criminal elements within the state.

Rising Pressure for Immediate Arrests and Accountability

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh has sparked protests and a political storm in Beed. Local political parties, including the BJP and various other organizations, have united in demanding the immediate arrest of the three absconding accused, with specific calls for the arrest of Valmiki Karad, who is reportedly closely associated with Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde.

The leaders of the Akrosh Morcha, an all-party rally held in Beed on December 28, voiced their concerns over the slow progress in the case. They demanded the immediate arrest of Karad, who is not only involved in an extortion case but is also allegedly linked to Deshmukh’s murder. This connection has stirred political controversy, especially as Karad is said to be a confidant of Minister Dhananjay Munde, a key figure in the state government.

Political leaders, particularly from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), have raised questions about Munde’s role in the ongoing crisis. Prakash Solanke, NCP legislator and former Minister, has called for Munde’s resignation until the investigations are completed, citing concerns about the growing lawlessness in Beed and the increase in extortion-related crimes. Solanke has also demanded that the special investigation team (SIT) and a judicial commission be formed to thoroughly investigate the murder and the law-and-order situation in the district.

Anti-Corruption Crusader’s Call for Ministerial Resignation

Amid the growing political pressure, anti-corruption crusader Anjali Damania has vowed to remain in Beed until the resignation of Dhananjay Munde. Damania, known for her vocal stance against corruption and political malpractice, has called for accountability in the case. She alleged that the three main suspects involved in the murder of Santosh Deshmukh were linked to political power and could be protected from the law unless swift action was taken.

Damania’s ongoing protests and calls for justice have become a rallying point for citizens frustrated by the inaction in the case. She has also pointed out the potential connection between the political elite and the criminal elements in Beed, urging for a thorough and unbiased investigation.

The Broader Implications for Law and Order in Maharashtra

The murder of Santosh Deshmukh has become a flashpoint in Maharashtra, raising critical concerns about law and order, political connections, and extortion networks operating in the state. As the investigation unfolds, the pressure on the state government to deliver justice has only intensified.

The seizure of properties and the cancellation of licenses of those linked to the crime are just the beginning of what is expected to be a broader crackdown on criminal syndicates in the region. However, the case also highlights ongoing concerns about the influence of powerful political figures over criminal activities and the need for more robust accountability mechanisms within the government.