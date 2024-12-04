Maharashtra CM Suspense Continues: Devendra Fadnavis Likely to Take Top Post

Mumbai: The suspense over Maharashtra’s next Chief Minister remains unresolved, with speculation rife that BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the frontrunner for the top post. The final decision is expected to be announced later today, following a series of high-level meetings among Mahayuti alliance leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to hold its legislative party meeting this morning at the Vidhan Bhavan, where the leader of the legislative party will be elected. Maharashtra BJP Chief Chandrashekar Bawankule confirmed that the official announcement would follow a press briefing around noon.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are overseeing the meeting to finalize the chief ministerial nominee. Fadnavis, a two-time Chief Minister and outgoing Deputy Chief Minister, is widely believed to be the party’s top choice.

Alliance Discussions

The Mahayuti alliance, which secured a decisive victory in the November 20 elections, is composed of the BJP (132 seats), Shiv Sena (57 seats), and NCP (41 seats). Alliance leaders met with Governor Ramesh Bais yesterday to stake their claim to form the government.

Speculations regarding Fadnavis’ return as CM gained traction after he met with Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde at Varsha Bungalow on Tuesday. Sources indicate that the 30-minute meeting primarily focused on preparations for the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan.

Portfolios and Power Sharing

Despite the speculation, discussions on power-sharing arrangements have added a layer of complexity to the decision. The Shinde-led Shiv Sena has reportedly demanded 12 key portfolios, including the Home and Urban Development Ministries. However, BJP insiders suggest that the party is reluctant to part with the Home Ministry, a contentious portfolio since Shinde’s time in Uddhav Thackeray’s cabinet.

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is pressing for parity in portfolio allocation, citing its strong strike rate in the alliance. NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal emphasized the need for equal representation, stating, “Our performance in the alliance warrants a share of portfolios similar to the Shiv Sena.”

Speculation and Reactions

While there is no official confirmation, insiders hint that Fadnavis is likely to return as Chief Minister, with Shinde and Pawar expected to serve as Deputy Chief Ministers. Social media has been abuzz with speculations, but senior leaders have remained tight-lipped. Shiv Sena leader Bharatshet Gogawale dismissed rumors of disagreements, asserting that decisions would be finalized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The final announcement, eagerly awaited by political observers and the public, is expected to provide clarity on the leadership structure of the Mahayuti government. Until then, the suspense continues.