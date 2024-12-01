Devendra Fadnavis to Return as Maharashtra CM: Reports

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is set to return as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, according to reports by PTI. A senior BJP leader confirmed on Sunday that Fadnavis’ name has been finalised for the top post following the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s sweeping victory in the recent state assembly elections.

The official announcement is expected after a BJP legislature party meeting, scheduled for either December 2 or 3. The saffron party leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda, reportedly played a decisive role in the selection process.

Massive Victory for Mahayuti Alliance

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), secured 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra Assembly. Of these, the BJP won 132 seats, Shiv Sena 57, and NCP 41, marking a decisive win for the alliance.

Eknath Shinde’s Support and Role

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed his “unconditional support” for the decision of the BJP’s top brass. Addressing media speculation, Shinde emphasized that the formation of the new government and allocation of portfolios will be decided by consensus among the Mahayuti allies. He also dismissed rumors that his son, Shrikant Shinde, would be appointed Deputy Chief Minister, while asserting his party’s interest in the home ministry portfolio.

Shinde stated, “The Maharashtra CM candidate will be officially announced tomorrow, on December 2.”

Unity Amid Speculation

Despite calls for alliance unity, some members have expressed concerns about seat-sharing dynamics. Shiv Sena MLA Gulabrao Patil remarked that his party could have secured 90-100 seats if Pawar’s NCP had not joined the Mahayuti alliance. Similarly, BJP leader Raosaheb Danve commented that a unified BJP-Shiv Sena front could have achieved an even larger majority.

Oath-Taking Ceremony

The swearing-in ceremony for the new government is scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan, Mumbai. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the event, which will mark the beginning of a new era for Maharashtra under Fadnavis’ leadership.

As the BJP legislature party meeting approaches, all eyes are on the official announcement confirming Devendra Fadnavis’ leadership and the Mahayuti government’s composition.