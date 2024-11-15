Maharashtra Election 2024: 6,382 Complaints of Code Violations and Over ₹536 Crore in Seizures

Mumbai: In the lead-up to Maharashtra’s 2024 elections, the Election Commission (EC) is actively addressing potential violations and irregularities.

A total of 6,382 complaints have been reported in the past month alone, alongside significant enforcement efforts resulting in over ₹536 crore in seized cash, goods, and illicit materials.

This article provides an in-depth look at the measures in place to ensure a fair election, the steps taken by the EC to enforce the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), and the role of the public in reporting violations through the cVIGIL app.

Election Code Violations and the Role of the MCC

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is a set of guidelines established by the EC to promote ethical and transparent elections. The MCC becomes effective from the day the election schedule is announced, setting specific standards for how political parties, candidates, and their supporters must conduct themselves during the election period. Key rules include limiting campaign expenditures, preventing misuse of government power, and maintaining an atmosphere free from intimidation or undue influence.

In Maharashtra, the MCC came into force on October 15, following the announcement of the state election schedule. Since then, the EC has been vigilant in monitoring activities to ensure adherence to the MCC, with the ultimate goal of preserving electoral integrity.

cVIGIL: Enabling Citizens to Report Violations

A critical tool in this election season is the cVIGIL app (Citizen Vigilance), developed by the EC to allow citizens to report violations of the MCC in real time. Available on both Android and iOS, the app has proven invaluable in empowering the public to participate in maintaining a fair election environment. With the cVIGIL app, citizens can report any suspicious activities by uploading photos, videos, or detailed information about potential violations.

Between October 15 and November 14, the EC received 6,382 complaints through the app. Of these complaints, the EC has resolved 6,381, with only one complaint still under investigation. This high rate of resolution demonstrates the efficiency of the cVIGIL system and the EC’s commitment to rapid response.

Enforcement Actions and Seizures: ₹536 Crore in Illicit Goods Confiscated

As part of an enforcement crackdown, the EC has seized assets worth ₹536.45 crore since the MCC’s implementation. This includes confiscated cash, liquor, narcotics, and precious metals. Such items are commonly used to entice or influence voters, compromising the integrity of the democratic process. These seizures are vital to preventing any unfair inducements and maintaining a level playing field for all candidates.

Key Items Seized:

Cash : Large amounts of cash have been seized to prevent attempts to bribe or unduly influence voters.

: Large amounts of cash have been seized to prevent attempts to bribe or unduly influence voters. Alcohol and Narcotics : Distribution of liquor and narcotics is a common tactic to sway voter opinion, especially in rural areas.

: Distribution of liquor and narcotics is a common tactic to sway voter opinion, especially in rural areas. Precious Metals: Gold and silver are sometimes used as gifts to entice voters, especially in constituencies with higher income levels.

Implications for Maharashtra’s November 20 Election

The proactive measures taken by the EC to monitor and enforce the MCC send a strong message that electoral malpractices will not be tolerated. These efforts are crucial in a state as politically active as Maharashtra, where the stakes are high and the electorate is diverse.

With polling scheduled for November 20, these preventive actions aim to ensure that voters can cast their ballots free from coercion or undue influence. The use of technology, coupled with robust on-ground enforcement, showcases how the EC is modernizing its approach to uphold democracy.

Conclusion: A Fair Election Process in Maharashtra

The actions taken by the Election Commission, combined with public engagement through the cVIGIL app, underscore the importance of a transparent, accountable election process. Maharashtra’s elections are expected to proceed smoothly with these safeguards in place, allowing voters to exercise their democratic rights in a fair and secure environment.

As Maharashtra prepares to go to the polls, the EC’s vigilant efforts highlight the commitment to upholding democratic values and ensuring a credible election process.