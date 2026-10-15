Mahindra Car Overturns After Hitting Divider in Kanchanbagh; Driver Flees



Hyderabad: A major road accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday under the Kanchanbagh Police Station limits in the Old City area, when a speeding Mahindra car lost control and rammed into a road divider near Baba Nagar Function Hall.

The impact sent the car airborne before it overturned on the road. Two persons are believed to have been travelling in the vehicle at the time of the accident. The driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the car overturned.

Police suspect that overspeeding may have caused the accident, while the possibility of the driver being under the influence of alcohol is also being examined. However, an official confirmation regarding the cause of the accident is awaited.

Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident, bringing relief to local residents and commuters. The front portion of the car was severely damaged in the collision.

Rajendranagar DCP Srinivas reached the accident spot soon after receiving information and reviewed the situation. Police personnel used a crane to remove the wrecked vehicle from the road and restore traffic movement.

Based on the vehicle’s registration number, Kanchanbagh police identified its owner and took them into custody for questioning. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver. Police are examining CCTV footage as part of the investigation.