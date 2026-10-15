Hyderabad

Relief for Patients at Hyderabad NIMS Hospital

NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad has extended outpatient (OP) registration timings until 2 PM, providing relief to patients, especially those travelling from distant places. Earlier, OP registrations were allowed only between 8 AM and 11 AM.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 13:45
Relief for Patients at Hyderabad NIMS Hospital
Relief for Patients at Hyderabad NIMS Hospital

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Hyderabad: NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad has extended outpatient (OP) registration timings until 2 PM, providing relief to patients, especially those travelling from distant places. Earlier, OP registrations were allowed only between 8 AM and 11 AM.

Hospital authorities have issued orders to conduct medical tests on the same day, excluding MRI scans, wherever possible. Measures are being taken to provide test reports within one to two hours. The revised arrangements will help patients consult doctors, receive test reports and undergo treatment on the same day. Doctors will remain available until the evening, reducing delays and repeat visits.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 13:45
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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