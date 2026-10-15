Relief for Patients at Hyderabad NIMS Hospital

Hyderabad: NIMS Hospital in Hyderabad has extended outpatient (OP) registration timings until 2 PM, providing relief to patients, especially those travelling from distant places. Earlier, OP registrations were allowed only between 8 AM and 11 AM.

Hospital authorities have issued orders to conduct medical tests on the same day, excluding MRI scans, wherever possible. Measures are being taken to provide test reports within one to two hours. The revised arrangements will help patients consult doctors, receive test reports and undergo treatment on the same day. Doctors will remain available until the evening, reducing delays and repeat visits.

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