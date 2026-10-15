Man Sleeping Outside Grocery Shop Hacked to Death in Hyderabad’s Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man named Subhash was brutally murdered while sleeping outside a local grocery shop in Chikkadpally, Hyderabad, triggering fresh concerns over public safety in the city.

According to preliminary information, unidentified assailants attacked Subhash with a knife while he was sleeping in front of the shop. He sustained severe injuries in the attack and died.

After receiving information from local residents, police reached the scene and initiated an investigation into the incident. A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the murder and identify those responsible.

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The motive behind the attack and the identities of the assailants have not yet been established. Police are investigating the case and gathering details related to the incident.

The murder has raised concerns among residents over safety and security in Hyderabad, particularly following a violent attack on a person sleeping in a public place.

Further details are awaited as the police investigation progresses.