Human Finger Allegedly Found in Mutton Curry at Madhapur Eatery, Customer Alleges Inaction

Hyderabad: A shocking food safety incident has been reported at a joint in Madhapur, Hyderabad, after a customer allegedly found a human finger in the food served at the establishment.

According to the complaint, the customer discovered what appeared to be a human finger in the rice served with mutton curry, raising serious concerns about food hygiene and safety standards at the eatery.

The customer reportedly approached the hotel management and lodged a complaint about the disturbing discovery. However, the management allegedly responded casually, telling the customer to “do whatever you want,” instead of addressing the complaint satisfactorily.

The incident has raised concerns over the handling of food safety complaints and the responsibility of eateries to maintain proper hygiene standards while preparing and serving food.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

The customer further alleged that a complaint had been lodged with food safety officials, but no action had been taken even after the matter was brought to their attention.

The alleged incident has triggered questions about the monitoring of restaurants and food establishments in Hyderabad and the effectiveness of the complaint redressal mechanism.

If confirmed, the presence of a human finger in food would raise serious food safety concerns and warrant a thorough investigation by the relevant authorities.

Further details regarding the identity of the establishment, the circumstances surrounding the incident and any official action taken by food safety authorities are awaited.