Telangana Sets Rs. 1,000 Crore Liquor Sales Target for Dasara Festival

Hyderabad: The Telangana Excise Department has set a target of generating at least Rs. 1,000 crore in liquor sales revenue during the upcoming Dasara festival, with officials making advance arrangements to meet the expected demand.

The department anticipates a significant rise in liquor sales during the festive period. As Dasara begins on Tuesday this time, sales are expected to pick up from Sunday, with consumers purchasing liquor ahead of the celebrations.

Last year, Dasara coincided with Gandhi Jayanti, a dry day, which affected liquor sales and prevented revenue from reaching the expected levels. This year, the Excise Department is planning for higher sales and substantial revenue generation during the festival.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has begun preparations nearly 30 days in advance to prevent shortages, particularly in beer supplies. Officials are taking precautionary measures to ensure that beer production does not decline and that sufficient stocks are available to meet the anticipated demand.

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The advance planning is aimed at maintaining a steady supply of liquor and beer to retail outlets throughout the festive period, avoiding disruptions caused by increased consumption.

The Rs. 1,000 crore target reflects the state’s expectations of strong liquor sales during Dasara. The department’s preparations will focus on supply management and ensuring that retailers have adequate stocks to cater to consumers.

Further details regarding the specific measures being taken by the Excise Department and the final revenue generated during the festival are awaited.