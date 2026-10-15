RVM Constructions MD Alleges 15% Commission Demand, Writes to Builders Association Against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Fresh corruption allegations have surfaced against Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, with the managing director of RVM Constructions, Nama Ramesh, reportedly writing a letter to the Builders Association of India alleging irregularities in the allotment of government contracts and demands for commissions to clear pending bills.

According to the allegations, contractors are being pressured to accept government works without the regular tender process, while contracts are allegedly being awarded selectively to favoured companies. The letter further claims that contractors who have already been allotted tenders are being asked to pay a 15 per cent commission.

Nama Ramesh reportedly stated in his letter that contractors’ bills amounting to nearly Rs. 20,000 crore have remained pending for around three years. He alleged that contractors are being asked to pay a commission of 15 per cent to secure the release of their outstanding payments.

The allegations have emerged at a time when controversy surrounding corruption claims in recent radial road tenders is still fresh. Congress leader and Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy had earlier raised allegations concerning corruption in the tender process, adding to the political debate over the award of infrastructure projects in Telangana.

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The latest claims have raised questions about transparency in government contracting, the tendering process and the timely payment of contractors working on public infrastructure projects.

If substantiated, the allegations could have serious implications for the state’s infrastructure and construction sectors. However, the claims made in the reported letter have not been independently verified, and no official response from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy or the state government was included in the information available.

Further clarification from the Builders Association of India, the state government and the chief minister’s office is awaited. The allegations remain claims that require independent investigation and verification.