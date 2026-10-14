Telangana

Telangana Upgrades MeeSeva Certificates with 15 Security Features

The Telangana government has introduced upgraded MeeSeva secured base stationery to improve the safety, durability and authenticity of government-issued certificates.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 17:04
Telangana Upgrades MeeSeva Certificates with 15 Security Features
Telangana Upgrades MeeSeva Certificates with 15 Security Features

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HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has introduced upgraded MeeSeva secured base stationery to improve the safety, durability and authenticity of government-issued certificates. IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu launched the new tear-resistant stationery on Wednesday as part of efforts to strengthen citizen-centric public services.

The upgraded stationery incorporates 15 advanced security features* designed to enhance document verification and help prevent counterfeiting, forgery and unauthorised duplication. The specially engineered paper offers greater resistance to tearing and physical damage, along with protection against accidental exposure to water.

The initiative aims to help citizens preserve essential certificates in better condition for longer periods. Documents such as birth and death certificates and other official records are often required for educational, legal, employment and administrative purposes throughout a person’s life.

The improved paper quality may also reduce the need for lamination under normal handling and storage conditions, making document preservation more convenient for citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Babu highlighted the importance of government certificates and stressed the need to ensure their authenticity, security and durability.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 17:04
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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