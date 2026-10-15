Police Patrol Old Canal at Paleru Reservoir Amid Farmers’ Demand for Water Release

Khammam: Police have intensified surveillance along the old canal near Paleru Reservoir in Telangana’s Khammam district amid concerns over the release of water for agricultural purposes.

According to reports, police personnel are conducting patrols during both the day and night along the old canal, where farmers are demanding the release of water for irrigation.

The police presence has drawn attention to the ongoing situation surrounding water distribution in the area. Farmers depend on canal water for agricultural activities, and any delay or restriction in its release can affect irrigation schedules and crop cultivation.

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The reasons behind the deployment of police personnel and the specific circumstances surrounding the water release issue were not immediately clear.

Further details regarding the farmers’ demands, the authorities’ response and the status of water supply through the old canal are awaited.