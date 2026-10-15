Telangana

Police Patrol Old Canal at Paleru Reservoir Amid Farmers’ Demand for Water Release

Police have intensified surveillance along the old canal near Paleru Reservoir in Telangana’s Khammam district amid concerns over the release of water for agricultural purposes.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 12:09
Police Patrol Old Canal at Paleru Reservoir Amid Farmers’ Demand for Water Release
Police Patrol Old Canal at Paleru Reservoir Amid Farmers’ Demand for Water Release

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Khammam: Police have intensified surveillance along the old canal near Paleru Reservoir in Telangana’s Khammam district amid concerns over the release of water for agricultural purposes.

According to reports, police personnel are conducting patrols during both the day and night along the old canal, where farmers are demanding the release of water for irrigation.

The police presence has drawn attention to the ongoing situation surrounding water distribution in the area. Farmers depend on canal water for agricultural activities, and any delay or restriction in its release can affect irrigation schedules and crop cultivation.

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The reasons behind the deployment of police personnel and the specific circumstances surrounding the water release issue were not immediately clear.

Further details regarding the farmers’ demands, the authorities’ response and the status of water supply through the old canal are awaited.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 12:09
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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