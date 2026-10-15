YTPS Chief Engineer Suspended: Power Unions Allege Unequal Treatment of Telangana Officials

Hyderabad: The suspension of Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) Stage-I Chief Engineer Suresh by the GENCO CMD has triggered strong resentment among power sector employees and engineers in Telangana. Power unions and engineers’ associations have questioned the decision, alleging that officials from Telangana are being held responsible for power generation issues while senior officials from Andhra Pradesh are being spared.

The controversy follows remarks by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy concerning the functioning of power companies. Engineers working in the state’s electricity sector have expressed concern over the government’s approach, describing it as a consequence of inadequate planning and questioning whether Telangana officials are being made scapegoats.

Power Unions Question Selective Action

Power union leaders have questioned why Stage-I Chief Engineer Suresh was suspended when coal shortages were reportedly affecting power generation. They argued that an engineer cannot be held solely responsible for generation shortfalls if sufficient coal is not available to operate the plant.

The unions have also raised questions about the functioning of Stage-II and demanded clarification on whether similar shortcomings exist there. According to their allegations, no comparable action has been taken against Stage-II Chief Engineer Suryanarayana, whom they identify as an Andhra Pradesh native.

The unions have demanded an explanation for the alleged difference in treatment and questioned whether officials’ regional backgrounds are influencing disciplinary decisions. These allegations have not been independently verified.

Senior Officials Also Under Scrutiny

Power union representatives have questioned why action has not been taken against PV Srinivas Rao, the Chief Engineer in charge of Thermal Power Construction (TPC), who they say oversees the entire power plant.

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They have also called for accountability from Thermal Director Rajasekhar Reddy, arguing that senior management responsible for power generation should also be answerable for operational difficulties.

The unions maintain that responsibility should be examined across the management structure, including the GENCO administration and the state government, rather than placing the burden exclusively on individual engineers.

Coal Shortage at the Centre of the Dispute

The central question raised by the unions is whether plant engineers can be held responsible for lower power generation when coal supplies are inadequate.

“If there is no coal to generate power, how can officials be made scapegoats?” is the concern expressed by employees opposing the suspension.

They argue that the availability of fuel, operational planning and management decisions must be investigated before disciplinary action is taken against engineering personnel.

Demand for Transfers in Key Power Departments

Power union leaders have also demanded the transfer of Andhra Pradesh-origin engineers working in key electricity departments, calling for what they describe as fair representation and accountability in the administration of Telangana’s power sector.

The controversy has intensified debate over accountability, regional representation and the handling of operational problems in state-owned power companies.

The government and GENCO management are yet to provide a detailed response to the allegations raised by the unions. Further clarification is awaited on the reasons for Suresh’s suspension, the reported coal shortage and whether any review of the decisions will be undertaken.