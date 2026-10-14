Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin Inspects Qutub Shahi Tombs Museum

Hyderabad : On the instructions of AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Barrister Asaduddin Owaisi, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited and inspected the Qutb Shahi Tombs complex, popularly known as the Seven Tombs, along with the CEO of the Telangana State Waqf Board and the CEO of the Aga Khan Trust for Culture.

The visit focused on reviewing the historic Qutb Shahi Tombs complex and the museum, which form an important part of Hyderabad’s heritage. The inspection provided an opportunity to assess the site’s present condition and discuss matters relating to its preservation, maintenance and development.

The Qutb Shahi Tombs are among Hyderabad’s most significant historical landmarks, reflecting the architectural legacy of the Qutb Shahi dynasty, which ruled the region before the establishment of the Asaf Jahi dynasty. The complex includes the tombs of several Qutb Shahi rulers and members of the royal family, along with historic structures and landscaped surroundings.

The Aga Khan Trust for Culture has been involved in the conservation and landscape restoration of the Qutb Shahi Heritage Park in partnership with Telangana’s heritage authorities and the Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority. The project covers a 106-acre heritage site containing more than 100 monuments.