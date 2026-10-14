Three Good Samaritans Save Six-Year-Old Child at Hussain Sagar

Hyderabad: In a remarkable act of courage and humanity, three citizens risked their lives to save a six-year-old child after a distressed mother attempted to jump into Hussain Sagar, highlighting the importance of compassion and timely intervention during emergencies.

The three Good Samaritans — auto driver Fakruddin, private employee Balakrishna and businessman Mohammed Afser — acted without hesitation to rescue the child. Their courageous response has drawn appreciation for their presence of mind and willingness to help others in a moment of crisis.

Hyderabad City Police lauded the trio, describing their actions as a shining example of humanity at a time when people sometimes record emergencies on their mobile phones instead of helping those in danger. Their intervention offers an inspiring reminder that a timely act of courage can save lives.

Follow for more details: Munsifdaily.com