Hyderabad

Three Good Samaritans Save Six-Year-Old Child at Hussain Sagar

In a remarkable act of courage and humanity, three citizens risked their lives to save a six-year-old child after a distressed mother attempted to jump into Hussain Sagar, highlighting the importance of compassion and timely intervention during emergencies.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 17:59
Three Good Samaritans Save Six-Year-Old Child at Hussain Sagar
Three Good Samaritans Save Six-Year-Old Child at Hussain Sagar

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Hyderabad: In a remarkable act of courage and humanity, three citizens risked their lives to save a six-year-old child after a distressed mother attempted to jump into Hussain Sagar, highlighting the importance of compassion and timely intervention during emergencies.

The three Good Samaritans — auto driver Fakruddin, private employee Balakrishna and businessman Mohammed Afser — acted without hesitation to rescue the child. Their courageous response has drawn appreciation for their presence of mind and willingness to help others in a moment of crisis.

Hyderabad City Police lauded the trio, describing their actions as a shining example of humanity at a time when people sometimes record emergencies on their mobile phones instead of helping those in danger. Their intervention offers an inspiring reminder that a timely act of courage can save lives.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi14 October 2026 - 17:59
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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