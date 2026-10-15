Hyderabad

Mirpet POCSO Case: Accused Dies by Suicide in Turkayangal

Harshavardhan Reddy, who was facing a POCSO case registered at Mirpet Police Station, has reportedly died by suicide at a relative’s house in Raghavendra Colony, Turkayangal, amid fears of arrest.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 14:05
Mirpet POCSO Case: Accused Dies by Suicide in Turkayangal
Mirpet POCSO Case: Accused Dies by Suicide in Turkayangal

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Hyderabad: Harshavardhan Reddy, who was facing a POCSO case registered at Mirpet Police Station, has reportedly died by suicide at a relative’s house in Raghavendra Colony, Turkayangal, amid fears of arrest.

A case was registered against Harshavardhan Reddy, a resident of Almas Guda, on the 12th of this month over allegations that he filmed a minor girl while she was bathing using his mobile phone.

The incident occurred within the limits of Adibhatla Police Station. Following the incident, police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

Adibhatla police have registered a case in connection with the death and launched an investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined.

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Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi15 October 2026 - 14:05
Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Mohammed Yousuf Qasmi

Senior Content Editor – Hyderabad & Telangana Affairs! Mohammed Yousuf is a Senior Content Editor at Munsif News 24x7, covering Hyderabad and Telangana affairs. With over a decade of experience in journalism, Yousuf reports on governance, public issues, law and order, and political developments. He regularly contributes breaking news and in-depth reports to Munsif News 24x7.
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