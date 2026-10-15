Mirpet POCSO Case: Accused Dies by Suicide in Turkayangal

Hyderabad: Harshavardhan Reddy, who was facing a POCSO case registered at Mirpet Police Station, has reportedly died by suicide at a relative’s house in Raghavendra Colony, Turkayangal, amid fears of arrest.

A case was registered against Harshavardhan Reddy, a resident of Almas Guda, on the 12th of this month over allegations that he filmed a minor girl while she was bathing using his mobile phone.

The incident occurred within the limits of Adibhatla Police Station. Following the incident, police shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for further procedures.

Adibhatla police have registered a case in connection with the death and launched an investigation. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined.

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