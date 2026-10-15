Telangana Deputes Five IAS Officers to Review Yadadri Thermal Power Station Operations

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has deputed five IAS officers to camp at Yadadri Thermal Power Station (YTPS) from October 15 to 30 to review coal supply, handling systems and power generation across its four units.

According to the government’s schedule, Chevvuru Hari Kiran, Commissioner of Prohibition and Excise, will camp at the plant from October 15 to 17. Venkatesh Dhotre, Special Secretary to the Education Department, will visit from October 18 to 19, followed by Rahul Raj P.S., Special Commissioner for Cooperation and Registrar of Cooperative Societies, from October 22 to 24.

Zendage Hanumant Kondiba, CEO of Arogyasri Health Care Trust, will camp from October 25 to 27, while Killu Sivakumar Naidu, Commissioner for R&R and LA, I&CAD, will be stationed there from October 28 to 30.

Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju directed the officers to follow standard operating procedures and assess the functioning of all four coal streams, maximum coal-handling capacity and the quality of coal received.

The review will also examine coal feeding into bunkers, VGF operations, pending BHEL works, railway rake unloading and turnaround times.

The officers must identify reasons for any shortfall in power generation, assess generation losses and recommend measures to improve operational efficiency and ensure maximum power output from all four units.

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