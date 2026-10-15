Goa Drug Peddler Had Over 800 Contacts in Telangana, Says EAGLE Force

Hyderabad: A drug peddler arrested in Goa allegedly maintained a network of more than 800 customers in Telangana, besides connections in Andhra Pradesh, according to the Telangana EAGLE Force. The arrest was part of an interstate operation conducted with the assistance of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Goa police.

The main accused, Priteesh Narayan Borkar, 36, alias Babu and Khali, was arrested in Goa on October 12 following sustained surveillance. Officials alleged that he operated from Anjuna and supplied drugs through a network of intermediaries. He was subsequently brought to Telangana for further investigation.

Borkar was previously booked in a narcotics case in 2022 at Osmania University City Police Station. He was also linked to cases registered at several Hyderabad police stations, officials said.

In a separate operation in North Goa, police arrested Basharath Ahmed Dhagga, 46, alias Bilal and other names. Authorities reportedly seized 13 LSD blots, eight ecstasy pills and approximately 100 grams of charas, collectively valued at over Rs 1.5 lakh.

Investigators are examining suspected drug supply networks, intermediaries and communication channels connected to cases in Miyapur and Allapur.

The EAGLE Force urged citizens to report suspected drug trafficking through its helpline, “1908” ,and seek timely assistance for substance-use concerns.

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